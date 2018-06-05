Manufacturer of opioid antidote Naloxone issues voluntary recall

The manufacturer of the life-saving opioid antidote Naloxone is issuing a voluntary recall.

According to the FDA, Hospira, Inc., a Pfizer company is recalling lots 72680LL and 76510LL of Naloxone Hydrochloride Injection, USP, 0.4 mg/mL, 1 mL in 2.5 mL, Carpuject Single-use cartridge syringe system (NDC 0409-1782-69).

The recall is due to the potential presence of embedded or loose matter on the syringe plunger.

There are several different reactions that can happen if an affected Naloxone syringe is used:

local irritation

allergic reactions

phlebitis

end-organ granuloma

tissue ischemia

pulmonary emboli

pulmonary dysfunction

pulmonary infarction

toxicity

To report any adverse reactions or quality problems go here.

The FDA said a patient exposed to an affected syringe has a low likelihood of experiencing the effects above.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.