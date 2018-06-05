Bryan Man Killed in a Car vs. Train Crash

One man is dead after car vs. train accident in Bryan, OH (Source: WTOL)

Troopers from the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal car vs. train crash that occurred at 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on North Union Street at the railroad tracks, 2/10 of a mile south of US Route 127 in Pulaski Township, Williams County.

A 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on County Road 15D when it drove around down, functioning lighted gates and crossed over four sets of railroad tracks before being struck in the left side by a freight train on a fifth set of railroad tracks.

The driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan, John A. Restainer, age 74 of Bryan, Ohio, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Williams County Coroner.

Assisting the patrol at the scene were personnel from the Bryan City Police Department, Bryan City Fire Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS and the Williams County Coroner, Dr. Kevin L. Park.

The crash remains under investigation.

