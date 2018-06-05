Medical marijuana won't be available by September deadline in Ohio

The state of Ohio said medical marijuana won't be available for sale by the September 8 deadline.

The Department of Commerce said that several cultivators have experienced inspection delays that make it impossible to have product on the shelves on the date set by Ohio's 2016 medical marijuana law.

This is a developing story. WTOL 11 will update you on-air and online on how this will affect you locally.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved