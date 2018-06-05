WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time.

On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show.

"Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018, most recently as main anchor at WTOL-TV 11," the resolution states.

Jerry started his broadcast career at WFOB radio in Bowling Green in 1974. He started his television news career in Toledo in September 1980. In 1994, Jerry joined WTOL to anchor a brand new newscast, "First at Five."

He's been the award-winning anchor here at WTOL at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Throughout his career, Jerry has been named Best News Anchor in Ohio by the Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters, won the Emmy for Outstanding News Anchor in the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Cleveland region, and has won two Edward R. Murrow awards.

Though his resonant voice and personable style would have been welcomed in newsrooms throughout the country, Jerry chose to pursue his career in his hometown of Toledo, where's he's been locally recognized as "Best TV Anchor" and "Best Journalist" in the Toledo City Paper's "Best of..." surveys.

Jerry is immediately recognizable and stays active in his community with a busy schedule of appearances as Master of Ceremonies or Celebrity Auctioneer throughout the region. In 1992, he went as far as earning his Ohio Auctioneer's license for the sole purpose of legally conducting charity auctions.

Jerry has been married to Teri for more than 30 years. We hope that she's ready to see a lot more of Jerry after June 15, as he says goodbye to the anchor chair and says hello to more time with her, their three children and their grandchildren.

City council's resolution "recognizes Jerry Anderson for his outstanding career and his service to Toledo and wishes him many, many years of good health and much happiness."

