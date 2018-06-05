Michael Smoot sentenced 15 to life in death of a 73-year-old man

Michael Smoot sentenced 15 to life, must serve 15 before parole eligibility (Source: Lucas County Jail)

Michael Smoot was sentenced 15 to life in court on Tuesday and must serve 15 years before he is eligible for parole.

Smoot entered an Alford plea on May 29, 2018 in the death of a 73-year-old man.

Walter Sites was found dead in his east Toledo home on July 11, 2017.

An autopsy revealed massive head trauma in which the report concluded was done by a "blunt instrument".

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.