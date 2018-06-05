Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to Huntington Center on Oct. 20

Lynyrd Skynyrd is planning to bring some "Sweet Home Alabama" to the Buckeye State and will stop at the Huntington Center at part of its farewell tour.

The band makes its Glass City stop on Saturday, Oct. 20 as part of the second leg of the "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour," announced Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale June 15 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

"This farewell tour has already been the perfect end to an incredible run and we are not even halfway through the tour yet! There is still lots of road to go and lots of fans to see one last time,” said Gary Rossington, original and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Lead vocalist, Johnny Van Zant added, "we are having a blast! Every crowd so far has been incredible. The energy and excitement they have been giving us has been like fuel on a fire. We can’t wait to get out there each night and burn it up!"

Numerous friends including but not limited to: Hank Williams Jr, Bad Company, ZZ Top, Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, Charlie Daniels Band, Cheap Trick, Jamey Johnson Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot, will continue as special guests on the farewell tour. The tour derives its name from their new song, "The Last of the Street Survivors" and the band’s fifth studio album Street Survivors that is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA and includes the Platinum-certified single, “What’s Your Name.”

