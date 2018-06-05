Immigration sting leads to more than 100 arrests at landscaper in Sandusky, Castalia

ICE agents raided two Corso's greenhouse locations, one in Sandusky and one in Castalia, on Tuesday. (COURTESY: SANDUSKY REGISTER)

More than 100 arrests were made in a Customs sting in Sandusky on Tuesday. (Source: Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

An agent from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that a raid at 2 locations in Erie County on Tuesday is the culmination of a year-and-a-half long investigation.

An investigation was opened after information and complaints were filed with Homeland Security, and following multiple Border Patrol arrests of illegal aliens who had worked at Corso's.

That investigation found stolen identity documents, including social security numbers of deceased individuals.

Agents raided two locations of Corso's Flower & Garden Center, one in Sandusky and the other in nearby Castalia, arresting 114.

The raids began around 7 a.m.

According to reports, the landscaper had been under investigation since 2017.

It will be a few days before immigration officials file any federal charges or deport the workers.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are expected to file criminal charges, including identity theft and tax evasion.



The Special Agent in charge of the investigation, Steve Francis, said that some of those arrested could be jailed or deported.

Francis said that they are aggressively cracking down on any business that employs illegal aliens.

"If you are a legitimate business, you have nothing to worry about," Francis said, "If you are a place of business where you are harboring or hiring illegal aliens, you are going to be identified, arrested, and prosecuted for your actions. Work site enforcement investigations will continue throughout the upcoming year, and that is an area of emphasis for Homeland Security investigations."

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.