Immigration sting leads to more than 100 arrests at landscaper in Sandusky, Castalia

Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.More >>
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Two years ago, if you would’ve told Janelle Noe she would be competing in the NCAA National Championship, her reaction would’ve been one of disbelief.More >>
More than 100 arrests were made in an immigration and customs sting in Sandusky and Castalia on Tuesday.More >>
Now, with the Diocese proposal, the Mayor and Congresswoman would get to decide who gets the building, whether it is the Padua Center, the Lucas County Land Bank or the City of Toledo.More >>
Big changes are coming for the Miss America Pageant. In fact, the board of directors is no longer calling it a pageant, but rather a competition. After 97 years, the organization is saying "bye bye bikini," scrapping the swimsuit portion altogether.More >>
The city of Toledo will accept household hazardous waste, electronic waste, up to 10 tires and other bulky items at Waite High School.More >>
