Vote extends hours for DORA

You now have more time to walk around downtown Toledo with a cold one in hand.

City council voted Tuesday to extend hours for the city's Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area.

The hours increased from midnight to 1 a.m.

Police say they're open to the one-hour extension and haven't had problems with DORA since it started.

The new hours match up with the hours of the Adams Street refreshment area.

