Vote could extend hours for DORA

You may have more time to walk around downtown Toledo with a cold one in hand.

Hours could extend for the city's Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area.

City council votes Tuesday to increase the hours from midnight to 1 a.m.

Police say they're open to the one-hour extension and haven't had problems with DORA since it started.

The new hours would match up with the hours of the Adams Street refreshment area.

