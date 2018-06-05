Copy-News Minute: Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) - A 91-year-old Ohio man's passion for puzzles has gained him an unexpected Facebook following. David Butler lives in East Palestine in eastern Ohio and started working jigsaw puzzles last year when his daughter brought him a couple puzzles for his birthday. Butler tells WFMJ-TV he can complete a 1,000-piece puzzle in about three days or less. As word spread, people have started sending him puzzles to complete.

CINCINNATI (AP) - A popular Cincinnati restaurant chain will make its return to the city's downtown this week. Frisch's will open its Carey Tower location to the public Wednesday. It had closed its last downtown Cincinnati restaurant in 2004.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force plans to mark the D-Day anniversary with an opportunity for visitors to talk with aviation experts about World War II aircraft. The "Plane Talks" program Wednesday includes a civilian who lived in Portsmouth, England, in 1944 and will discuss seeing the German Luftwaffe attack her city. The museum near Dayton, Ohio, is encouraging visitors to ask questions of the experts while viewing exhibits there.

CINCINNATI (AP) - A lawsuit filed in Ohio claims that at least 13 people who have posted bond are still in jail because the county ran out of monitoring units. WCPO-TV reports Rozell Martin filed his lawsuit against the Hamilton County sheriff and the county commission Friday. Martin has posted bond, but he is required by a judge's order to wear an electronic monitoring unit and all of the units are currently in use. His lawyer says it's "unconstitutional, and it's illegal" that Martin has to remain in jail.

