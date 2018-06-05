Bishop accepts proposal to save St. Anthony Catholic Church, sets conditions

Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.More >>
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
More than 100 arrests were made in an immigration and customs sting in Sandusky and Castalia on Tuesday.More >>
They come from the Greatest Generation, those who fought in World War II. On Tuesday, they visited the monuments built in their honor.More >>
Toledo fire crews responded to two children that were hurt on Monday afternoon. Crews say that the children were under the age of 13, and were playing with a devise that they found in the street.More >>
More scam calls have been reported throughout the Northwest Ohio area. The Better Business Bureau is educating people about how to avoid being deceived by a caller.More >>
