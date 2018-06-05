Port Clinton man accused of pushing fiancee out of moving vehicle during argument

Charges were filed against a Port Clinton man after he allegedly shoved his fiancee out of a moving vehicle during an argument.

The Port Clinton News Herald reports the argument between 36-year-old Dennis Jesse and his fiancee was about Facebook.

The woman told police that the two were at a restaurant when Jesse began fighting with her about getting friend requests and messages from other men.

The argument kept up after they left the restaurant, with Jesse hitting the woman in the face while driving the car they were in, according to the News Herald.

The woman told police that Jesse then shoved her out of the moving vehicle, causing her to land in the road.

The News Herald reports that Jesse allegedly stopped the vehicle, got out of the car and began hitting her again.

The woman said they eventually got back into the vehicle together and drove back to their house.

Police say the woman needed stitches on her lip and also suffered cuts, bruises and had several teeth that were damaged or missing.

Jesse was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

