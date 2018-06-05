WATCH: Lenawee police looking for man allegedly tricking convenience stores to give him cigarettes he didn't pay for

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole 6 cartons of cigarettes from a convenience store in Michigan (Source: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Co.)

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect involved in recent "theft by trickery" cases.

Police were first alerted to this on May 26.

Police say an older white male entered the Sunoco convenience store on US 12 and US 127 in Addison, Michigan.

The man told the clerk his girlfriend had been in the store earlier and paid for six cartons of Marlboro Gold cigarettes, but accidentally left them on the counter, according to police.

Police say the man then distracted the clerk so he could secretly tape a note on the sales counter. The note stated that store management said it was okay for the clerk to give the man the cigarettes.

The man then pointed out the note to the clerk, who read it and then gave the man the cigarettes.

The clerk later told management about the exchange and management said they had not authorized that transaction.

Police say this has happened before at other convenience stores in the area.

The man is described as a white male wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black t-shirt with some type of logo on the front and dark-colored pants.

Police say he was driving a red Chevy HHR and was headed eastbound on US 12 when he left the store.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.

You can also text a tip to 274637 and start the tip with "LENAWEE" or email a tip at www.tipsubmit.com.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to the arrest of the suspect.

