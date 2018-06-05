WATCH: Lenawee police looking for man allegedly tricking conveni - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WATCH: Lenawee police looking for man allegedly tricking convenience stores to give him cigarettes he didn't pay for

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole 6 cartons of cigarettes from a convenience store in Michigan (Source: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Co.) Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole 6 cartons of cigarettes from a convenience store in Michigan (Source: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Co.)
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect involved in recent "theft by trickery" cases. 

Police were first alerted to this on May 26.

Police say an older white male entered the Sunoco convenience store on US 12 and US 127 in Addison, Michigan.

The man told the clerk his girlfriend had been in the store earlier and paid for six cartons of Marlboro Gold cigarettes, but accidentally left them on the counter, according to police.

Police say the man then distracted the clerk so he could secretly tape a note on the sales counter. The note stated that store management said it was okay for the clerk to give the man the cigarettes.

The man then pointed out the note to the clerk, who read it and then gave the man the cigarettes. 

The clerk later told management about the exchange and management said they had not authorized that transaction.

Police say this has happened before at other convenience stores in the area.

The man is described as a white male wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black t-shirt with some type of logo on the front and dark-colored pants.

Police say he was driving a red Chevy HHR and was headed eastbound on US 12 when he left the store.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. 

You can also text a tip to 274637 and start the tip with "LENAWEE" or email a tip at www.tipsubmit.com. 

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Immigration sting leads to more than 100 arrests at landscaper in Sandusky, Castalia

    Immigration sting leads to more than 100 arrests at landscaper in Sandusky, Castalia

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:36:54 GMT
    ICE agents raided two Corso's greenhouse locations, one in Sandusky and one in Castalia, on Tuesday. (COURTESY: SANDUSKY REGISTER)ICE agents raided two Corso's greenhouse locations, one in Sandusky and one in Castalia, on Tuesday. (COURTESY: SANDUSKY REGISTER)

    More than 100 arrests were made in an immigration and customs sting in Sandusky and Castalia on Tuesday.

    More >>

    More than 100 arrests were made in an immigration and customs sting in Sandusky and Castalia on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • WATCH: Dan Cummins talks with veterans as they tour D.C.

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:22:19 GMT

    They come from the Greatest Generation, those who fought in World War II.  On Tuesday, they visited the monuments built in their honor.

    More >>

    They come from the Greatest Generation, those who fought in World War II.  On Tuesday, they visited the monuments built in their honor.

    More >>

  • TPD: Boy loses hand in firework accident, 2 others injured

    TPD: Boy loses hand in firework accident, 2 others injured

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:20:05 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Toledo fire crews responded to two children that were hurt on Monday afternoon. Crews say that the children were under the age of 13, and were playing with a devise that they found in the street.

    More >>

    Toledo fire crews responded to two children that were hurt on Monday afternoon. Crews say that the children were under the age of 13, and were playing with a devise that they found in the street.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly