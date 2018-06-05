Nurses get BOGO deal today at Chipotle

Nurses can get buy-one-get-one free meal at Chipotle (Source: Chipotle)

(WTOL) - Nurses work hard doing jobs a lot of us wouldn't have the stomach to do, all while logging less-than-ideal hours.

That's why Chipotle wants to show nurses how much they are appreciated by treating them to a free meal Tuesday.

The Mexican grill is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal on burritos, bowls, salads and tacos.

To get the deal on their meal, nurses just have to show their nursing license or ID.

The offer is running Tuesday only and is only valid in-restaurant.

