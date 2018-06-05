Sylvania's Season Opener: Farmer's Markets Forecast Around Our Area!

Late spring, clear through summer and even into early Fall, Farmer's Markets all across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan are in full swing.













Today, Tuesday June 5th is the season opener for the Sylvania Farmer's Market, and the weather is looking cooler but nearly picture perfect. The market is set up in the Municipal Lot behind Executive Diner in Downtown Sylvania from 4 - 7 PM. Market's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sylvaniafarmersmarket







Every Wednesday now through October 10th, the Bowling Green Farmer's Market goes on 4 - 7 PM, with booths beginning to set up near 2 PM. Tomorrow's forecast will be on the cooler end, but all dry for shoppers. More information and a list of vendors: http://www.bgfarmersmarket.org/vendors/







Thursdays are set aside for the Perrysburg Farmer's Market, from 3 - 8 PM. The market forecast will be turning warm and humid with highs in the low 80s. A few isolated storms are possible. Full list of vendors and what you can expect: http://www.perrysburg-farmers-market.com/vendors.html







For your up to date Farmer's Market Forecast:





