Reserve your ticket for St. Jude Dream Home, win a new car!

By reserving your ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, you not only have a chance to win a beautiful home in Waterville, but other awesome prizes as well!

One of those prizes in a brand-new 2018 Ford Fiesta, courtesy of Mathews Ford in Oregon!

The car has a retail value of $17,695 and is a 4-door sedan SE model.

The Ford Fiesta has tons of awesome features, including:

Power windows, power locks, and has a Cold Weather Package that includes heated front seats and dual power heated side mirrors

6-speaker MP3/CD/AM-FM radio audio system

Has Ford's Sync system with AppLink

Seating for five passengers

Equipped with a rear-view camera and remote keyless entry

Has a message center with a trip computer

An automatic transmission, with cruise control

Gets a combined city/highway fuel economy of 31 miles per gallon (27 city/37 highway)

With that fuel mileage, you'd save $1,000 in fuel costs over five years when compared to the average new vehicle

Comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty and five-year/60,000 mile roadside assistance

The color is Lightning Blue with a charcoal black fabric interior

By reserving a $100 ticket, you'll have the chance to win not only the St. Jude Dream Home built by Buckeye Real Estate Group, but this awesome car, too!

This big announcement will have ticket sales going fast, so make sure to get yours today before they run out!

Follow the link at the top of the page to get your tickets, or call 800-831-7061 to get yours now,

