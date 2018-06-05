Get your gas cap tested to cut down on air pollution

(WTOL) - The City of Toledo Division of Environmental Services and TMACOG have teamed up to provide drivers with a gas cap testing and replacement program.

TMACOG says leaky gas caps can contribute to ozone pollution, so the goal of the program is to cut that down.

The Division of Environmental Services says ground-level ozone, also known as smog, can destroy lung and airway tissue in much the same way the sun damages your skin.

A faulty gas cap can result in the loss of about 2 tanks of gas per year. Every leaking gas cap equals 199 pounds more pollution in the air every year.

The city says your gas cap could be leaking regardless of the age of your car, but odds of leakage are higher if your gas cap is more than 3 years old.

The two groups will test your caps, which only takes a few minutes, then replace any leaking or missing caps for free.

Those coming in to get their gas caps tested will also receive ozone action sunglasses or tire gauges while supplies last.

Gas cap testing runs through early August.

The program has locations in Lucas, Wood and southern Monroe Counties.

Below is a full schedule of dates and locations where you will have the opportunity to get your gas cap tested.

Each location will have gas cap testing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m:

June 5 - Kroger, 2555 Glendale Ave., Toledo

Kroger, 2555 Glendale Ave., Toledo June 6 - Circle K, 103 Anthony Wayne Trail, Waterville

Circle K, 103 Anthony Wayne Trail, Waterville June 7 - Kroger, 1094 N. Main St., Bowling Green

Kroger, 1094 N. Main St., Bowling Green June 12 - Kroger, 3301 Navarre Ave, Oregon

Kroger, 3301 Navarre Ave, Oregon June 13 - True North/Shell, 4310 W. Central, Toledo

True North/Shell, 4310 W. Central, Toledo June 14 - Circle K, 8154 Airport Hwy., Holland

Circle K, 8154 Airport Hwy., Holland June 19 - True North/Shell, 5473 Monroe St., Toledo

True North/Shell, 5473 Monroe St., Toledo June 20 - Kroger, 2257 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., Toledo

Kroger, 2257 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., Toledo June 21 - Circle K, 6775 Dorr St., Toledo

Circle K, 6775 Dorr St., Toledo June 26 - Kroger, 7545 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania

Kroger, 7545 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania June 27 - True North/Shell, 5855 Weckerly Road, Whitehouse

True North/Shell, 5855 Weckerly Road, Whitehouse June 28 - Barney’s, 5821 N. Detroit, Toledo

Barney’s, 5821 N. Detroit, Toledo July 10 - Kroger, 27386 Carronade Dr., Perrysburg

Kroger, 27386 Carronade Dr., Perrysburg July 11 - Circle K, 4562 Woodville Rd., Northwood

Circle K, 4562 Woodville Rd., Northwood July 12 - True North/Shell, 1000 Buck Rd., Rossford

True North/Shell, 1000 Buck Rd., Rossford July 17 - Barney’s, 3126 Secor Rd., Toledo

Barney’s, 3126 Secor Rd., Toledo July 18 - Kroger, 4633 Suder Ave., Toledo

Kroger, 4633 Suder Ave., Toledo July 19 - True North/Shell, 6903 Angola Rd., Holland

True North/Shell, 6903 Angola Rd., Holland July 24 - Circle K, 1235 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., Toledo

Circle K, 1235 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., Toledo July 25 - Kroger, 6235 Monroe St., Sylvania

Kroger, 6235 Monroe St., Sylvania July 26 - True North/Shell, 1031 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo

True North/Shell, 1031 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo July 31 - Barney's, 10730 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg

Barney's, 10730 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg August 1 - True North/Shell, 298 W. Dussel Drive, Maumee

True North/Shell, 298 W. Dussel Drive, Maumee August 2 - Kroger, 3462 W. Sterns Rd., Lambertville

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.