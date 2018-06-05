Get your gas cap tested to cut down on air pollution - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Get your gas cap tested to cut down on air pollution

(WTOL) - The City of Toledo Division of Environmental Services and TMACOG have teamed up to provide drivers with a gas cap testing and replacement program. 

TMACOG says leaky gas caps can contribute to ozone pollution, so the goal of the program is to cut that down. 

The Division of Environmental Services says ground-level ozone, also known as smog, can destroy lung and airway tissue in much the same way the sun damages your skin.

A faulty gas cap can result in the loss of about 2 tanks of gas per year. Every leaking gas cap equals 199 pounds more pollution in the air every year.

The city says your gas cap could be leaking regardless of the age of your car, but odds of leakage are higher if your gas cap is more than 3 years old.

The two groups will test your caps, which only takes a few minutes, then replace any leaking or missing caps for free. 

Those coming in to get their gas caps tested will also receive ozone action sunglasses or tire gauges while supplies last.

Gas cap testing runs through early August. 

The program has locations in Lucas, Wood and southern Monroe Counties.

Below is a full schedule of dates and locations where you will have the opportunity to get your gas cap tested.

Each location will have gas cap testing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m:

  • June 5 - Kroger, 2555 Glendale Ave., Toledo 
  • June 6 - Circle K, 103 Anthony Wayne Trail, Waterville
  • June 7 - Kroger, 1094 N. Main St., Bowling Green
  • June 12 - Kroger, 3301 Navarre Ave, Oregon
  • June 13 - True North/Shell, 4310 W. Central, Toledo
  • June 14 - Circle K, 8154 Airport Hwy., Holland
  • June 19 - True North/Shell, 5473 Monroe St., Toledo
  • June 20 - Kroger, 2257 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., Toledo
  • June 21 - Circle K, 6775 Dorr St., Toledo
  • June 26 - Kroger, 7545 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania
  • June 27 - True North/Shell, 5855 Weckerly Road, Whitehouse
  • June 28 - Barney’s, 5821 N. Detroit, Toledo
  • July 10 - Kroger, 27386 Carronade Dr., Perrysburg
  • July 11 - Circle K, 4562 Woodville Rd., Northwood
  • July 12 - True North/Shell, 1000 Buck Rd., Rossford 
  • July 17 - Barney’s, 3126 Secor Rd., Toledo
  • July 18 - Kroger, 4633 Suder Ave., Toledo
  • July 19 - True North/Shell, 6903 Angola Rd., Holland
  • July 24 - Circle K, 1235 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., Toledo
  • July 25 - Kroger, 6235 Monroe St., Sylvania
  • July 26 - True North/Shell, 1031 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo
  • July 31 - Barney's, 10730 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg
  • August 1 - True North/Shell, 298 W. Dussel Drive, Maumee
  • August 2 - Kroger, 3462 W. Sterns Rd., Lambertville

