Susan G. Komen contributes to new study saying early-stage breast cancer patients don't need chemo

A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.More >>
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A new study is shining a light on breast cancer treatments saying about 70-percent of women with early-stage breast cancer don't need chemo.More >>
Angie Knannlein, a track and field coach at Central Catholic jumped into action at the regional track meet in Piqua last week.More >>
The goal is to repair and replace old pipelines that run through Main Street in downtown BG.More >>
A stop work order has been issued at St. Anthony Catholic Church by the city of Toledo.More >>
If you take the Anthony Wayne trail into downtown Toledo regularly, you may want to find an alternate route.Crews began condensing the inbound lanes of the Anthony Wayne Trail down to one lane of traffic on Monday.More >>
