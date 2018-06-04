Ralph Slaske makes court appearance on theft charge

An Ottawa County couple said Ralph Slaske of Slaske Building Company promised them their dream home, only to abruptly close his business and take their money with him.

Pat and Dan Hughes saw Ralph Slaske for the first time in several months for his arraignment on a theft charge, Monday.

"It's frustrating. What I wanted to say and what actually happened. Its scary," said Pat Hughes.

The couple said he took tens of thousands of dollars from them to build their home, but he never paid the subcontractors and instead left them with the bill.

"What he did was absolutely criminal. To try and put it off that he just woke up one day and decide to close his business, is a load," said Dan Hughes.

Slaske entered a not guilty plea. He was released on his own recognizance. He has to give up his passport and can't contact the Hughes's or go on the property where their home is being built.

The couple is moving on with a new contractor, but will be in court every step of the way.

"We want the full weight of the authority of the legal system brought against him," said Dan Hughes.

Slaske will be back in court in August. His attorney had no comment at this time.

