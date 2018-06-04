Central Catholic track coach wears many hats including hero after saving a life

Central Catholic track and field coach, Angie Knannlein, sprang into action at a track meet to save a teen's life. (Source: WTOL)

One local nurse is being considered a superhero after she saved a teen's life.

Angie Knannlein, a track and field coach at Central Catholic jumped into action at the regional track meet in Piqua last week.

"I was worried that we couldn't get his heart, we didn't compress his heart enough, I was worried about so many things so when I found out he was good and healthy and just going to have to have some heart procedures, that was a really great feeling," said Knannlein.

Adam, the teen who was saved, was honored at the state meet for being the top shot put seed in Division II.

He is only a junior.

