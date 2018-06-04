OSU to expand financial aid program - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSU to expand financial aid program

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
COLUMBUS, OH (WTOL) -

Officials from Ohio State University say they are planning to expand a financial aid program from its main campus to include regional campuses.

The university plans to spend some $3 million  a year to extend the program meant to close the aid gap for low and moderate-income students. 

The aid package to in-state students is meant to cover any tuition and mandatory fees remaining after federal and state aid is applied.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly