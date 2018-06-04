Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank accepts $50K donation

A vital non-profit in Toledo received some big help from the local branch of a national company.

As part of their kickoff to Global Volunteering Month, representatives from the local Morgan Stanley branch donated $50,000 to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

The donation is a portion of $1,000,000 that the Morgan Stanley Foundation awarded to food banks across America.

"This year, nationally, we have a program focusing on feeding the children. So, that connection with the backpack program, and our ability to give back locally, it's something we were very excited about," said Jarman Davis, branch manager for Morgan Stanley.

The injection of funds comes at a perfect time, as the Food Bank is beginning to implement their new Back Pack program for the summer.

The plan is for the program to supply food for children in need, who normally would receive food through after school programs, but won't see that supply during summer break.

"From a program standpoint, this is huge in terms of helping to push that agenda forward, as we move forward to service kids who go home many times without food for the weekend," said James M. Caldwell, President/CEO of the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

