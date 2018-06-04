New road construction, closures in Sylvania starts Monday

Downtown Toledo isn't the only area seeing some construction, Sylvania is getting a taste of it too.

Northbound lanes on Main Street between the bridge over Ten Mile Creak and Monroe Street closed Monday.

Drivers should use Harroun Road near Flower Hospital as a detour.

The closure is expected to last 40 days and will be opened in time for LPGA Marathon Classic.

