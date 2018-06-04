Toledo Lucas County Public Library kicks off summer reading program

The Toledo Lucas County Library kicked off its summer reading program with a party on Monday.

Bands, as well as Muddy and Muddonna from the Mud Hens, were there to join in the celebration.

Both kids and adults are welcome to participate in the reading program, and could win various prizes.

Kids could win an iPad and adults could win a new television.

Library officials said that it's important for kids to read over the summer.

"Kids that go back to school in the fall, who didn't read during the summer or participate in learning activities, are usually behind their classmates," said Nany Eams, Toledo Library Youth Services Coordinator, "Teachers spend a lot of time trying to help them catch up again so reading during the summer keep your skills sharp and it's fun."

Many of the kids seemed very excited to read over the summer.

Monday night, the Fifth Third building downtown will be lit up, spelling out read, to remind kids to dive into books.

