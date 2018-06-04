Work for replacing pipeline in Bowling Green begins Monday

Crews began working on replacing a natural gas pipeline in Bowling Green Monday.

As a result, there will be several road closures running along Main Street from Oak to Washington.

The goal is to repair and replace old pipelines that run through Main Street in downtown BG.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of August.

Work for the project won't be done during downtown summer events.

