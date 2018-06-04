TPD: Boy loses hand in firework accident, 2 others injured

A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.
Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
A local contractor is in court on Monday in Ottawa County. Ralph Slaske of Slaske Building Company is being arraigned on theft charges for closing his business and leaving projects unfinished.
Toledo fire crews responded to two children that were hurt on Monday afternoon. Crews say that the children were under the age of 13, and were playing with a devise that they found in the street.
Angie Knannlein, a track and field coach at Central Catholic jumped into action at the regional track meet in Piqua last week.
Officials from Ohio State University said that they are planning to expand a financial aid program from its main campus to include regional campuses.
Northbound lanes on Main Street between the bridge over Ten Mile Creak and Monroe Street closed Monday.
