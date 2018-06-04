TPD: Boy loses hand in firework accident, 2 others injured

A boy lost his hand in an explosion and two other boys were injured Monday afternoon after reports they were playing with a firework in South Toledo.

According to the Toledo Police Department, two 10 year-old-boys and an 11-year-old boy were hurt. An incident report indicates that one of the 10-year-olds lost his hand. Crews say that the children were playing with a device that they found in the street.

This happened at Bowman and Prouty in South Toledo around 2 p.m.

The object, thought to be a firecracker, was ignited and then exploded, which caused severe injuries to arms, hands, and face areas of the children.

The children were taken to St. Vincent Hospital.

The injuries are non-life threatening, but were described as traumatic.

It’s unclear how that device got into the street in the first place.

The incident is still under investigation and detectives from the Toledo Police Arson investigation unit were on the scene.

