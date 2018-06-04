Local contractor pleads not guilty to theft charges

A local contractor who abruptly closed up shop pleaded not guilty to theft charges is in court on Monday in Ottawa County.

Ralph Slaske of Slaske Building Company was arraigned on theft charges for closing his business and leaving projects unfinished.

A local couple says he took their money and never completed the job, and stuck them with the bill.

Dan and Pat Hughes talk about the emotional turmoil they've been through as their dream home turned into a nightmare. Story here.

Slaske's next court date is Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. His final pretrial is set for Sept. 19, with a trial date of Sept. 25 on the docket.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.