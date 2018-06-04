Water main break closes lanes on Front Street; boil advisories issued

Crews have been working to fix a water main break in east Toledo.

The city also issued a boil advisory that covers 50 customers in the area due to the repair work.

The area of the boil advisory covers Front Street from Main Street to East Broadway Avenue and also Morrison Drive from Front Street to 200 Morrison Drive. Also affected is Oswald Street from Front Street to Fourth Street and Isherwood Street from Bancroft Street to Milburn Street. When the water service is turned back on, the water must be thoroughly tested by the City of Toledo's Water Treatment Chemists, which will take several days.

The boil advisory runs until Friday at 5 p.m., at which time customers can resume normal use of water. During the advisory, the public utilities department advises bringing all water for personal consumption to a boil for at least three minutes. Boiled water should be used for drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and for all food preparation.

The break caused both lanes of Front Street to close between Main Street and Platt.

This is next to Tom's B.B.Q and Grill.

The city says the road will be closed until the end of the day on Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to use Craig Street Bridge to Summit Street to Cherry Street to Main Street to get around the closure.

