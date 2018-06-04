Case of former OSHP trooper accused of rape dismissed

The case of a former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper accused of rape was dismissed in court on Monday.

Adam Foster, former trooper at the Swanton post, was scheduled to go on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting two coworkers.

Foster said he believed the interaction was consensual.

The state brought forward claims that the OSHP had new information that brought grounds for dismissal.

The defendant and defense had no objections to the claims.

The judge then ordered the dismissal and dropped the bond against Foster.

