1 cited in accident that closed I-75 for 3.5 hours

One person has been cited after a three-vehicle collision on Monday morning that had I-75 traffic at a standstill near the Berdan overpass.

John Davis of Indianapolis was cited on scene after he failed to control the company box truck he was driving. According to the accident report, around 7:45 a.m., Davis was driving the box truck on northbound I-75 when he veered into the adjacent lane, which was occupied by a semitrailer being driven by Antonio Traylor of Warren.

During the collision, Davis' box truck was pushed over the center concrete barrier, causing another accident involving a Chevrolet Malibu being driven southbound on I-75 by Sean Hintz of Oregon, Ohio.

Both directions of I-75 were shut down between Phillips Avenue and the I-475 interchange for about 3.5 hours due to the diesel fuel leaking from Davis' truck.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency responded to evaluate possible contamination of the Ottawa River.

There were no injuries.

Monday 8:15am

I-75 is closed in both directions at Berdan Ave. due to a crash and fuel spill. Expect delays.

Detour: I-280; SR 795 pic.twitter.com/kCsJTrFeuk — ODOT Toledo (@ODOT_Toledo) June 4, 2018

Toledo Fire Pvt. Sterling Rahe said that the fuel leak has since been contained.

Those stuck in the morning backup said one vehicle was allowed to pass by the crash at a time, causing major delays on the morning commute.

Drivers were advised to use I-280 to State Route 795 if traveling on southbound I-75, and State Route 795 to I-280 if traveling northbound.

