Police investigating after man dies in north Toledo shooting

Police are investigating after a man died in a north Toledo shooting Monday morning.

The shooting happened on Summit Street near Manhattan Boulevard around midnight.

Police arrived to the scene to find 30-year-old Frank Maples suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Maples was laying on the sidewalk surrounded by rescue crews before being taken to the hospital.

Police say Maples later died from his injuries.

This marks Toledo's 18th homicide.

Three people were seen getting into the back of a police van and being taken away at the scene.

It is unclear if these people are witnesses or family members, but we do know they are not suspects and are not in custody.

The gunman is on the run.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

