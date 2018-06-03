Former OSU player and current Toledo Thunder lineman getting life back on track

Coming out of Whitmer High School in 2011, Kenny Hayes was one of the top football recruits in Ohio and went down to play for Ohio State.

But his life has taken its fair share of wrong turns. Now, he's trying to make a change for the better.

His time at Ohio State was short-lived.

Kenny Hayes sat out his first year to redshirt and in his second season couldn't get on the field because of headaches.

He never played a game in a Buckeye uniform.

His life took a turn for the worse in 2016 when he pleaded guilty to one count of child endangering and served 7 months in prison.

Since then, he's tried his best to turn his life around.

"That was very difficult,” Hayes said. “I lost a lot of friends and family over it. It kinda sat me down and made me think of my life and what I really want to do."

Now, after a couple years, Hayes is trying to restart his football career.

He spent part of last season playing arena ball.

Now, he's playing minor league football here at home with the Toledo Thunder.

But he's thought a lot about the decisions he's made and things he'd change.

"Thinking about my family,” Hayes said. “I was thinking about things that I could've did better, or did differently. Every day I thought about it for seven months."

This is a fresh start for Hayes.

He's put his troubles behind him and now is back on the field trying to keep his football career alive.

"I've missed football a lot since I left Ohio State," says Hayes. "Football means a whole lot to me, there's nothing better than being back at home and starting over.”



