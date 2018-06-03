Police: Missing 33-year-old Toledo woman safely returns home

Toledo police say a 33-year-old woman who went missing on Saturday has returned home safely.

Toledo Police were looking for Heather Jacobs, 33, who was last seen on Saturday at her west Toledo home on Harley Rd.

Police says Jacobs safely returned to her family Sunday night.

Heather’s family believed she may have been in danger.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

