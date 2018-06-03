33-year-old woman missing from west Toledo home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

33-year-old woman missing from west Toledo home

Heather Jacobs, 33 (Source: Toledo Police) Heather Jacobs, 33 (Source: Toledo Police)
(Source: Toledo Police) (Source: Toledo Police)

Toledo Police are looking for Heather Jacobs, 33, who was last seen on Saturday at her west Toledo home on Harley Rd.

Heather’s family thinks she may be in danger.

If you have seen Heather or know where she might be you are asked to call 911 or Crimestopper at 419-255-1111. 

