Dogs take center stage at Toledo Kennel Club show

The oldest and largest dog show in Northwest Ohio was held on Sunday at the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee.

Over a thousand dogs were exhibited over the weekend at the Toledo Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show.

"Well just to get to see a variety of dogs and the people around here And it's not paternity of people are shopping to get a dog or their first dog, to see the variety of breeds and get to talk to some of the handlers and breeders and kind of visit with them," said show dog owner Joe Caton.

Besides the show, the group hosted obedience courses and new this year Canine Scent Work.

There were also vendors there handing out dog-related products and services.

