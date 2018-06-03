Diocese responds to city's stop work order on St. Anthony Church demolition

A stop work order has been issued at St. Anthony Catholic Church by the city of Toledo.

Demolition was scheduled to begin on the Diocesan owned building on Monday.

According to a press release issued on Sunday afternoon however, the demolition permit has not been approved.

According to the city, the city building inspections department does not have documentation that water and sewer caps have been performed.

Also, according to the city, the contractor applied for a certificate of zoning compliance to put up a six-foot fence in December of 2017, but has not signed for the permit making the current fence out-of-compliance.

On Sunday afternoon the Diocese issued a statement which says "it is our understanding that all required permits and permissions for the proposed demolition were duly requested of and granted by the City of Toledo."

The Diocese also says they have not gotten a copy of the stop work order but will comply with legal requirements.

In recent days, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, former Toledo mayors Paula Hicks-Hudson and Carty Finkbeiner, members of Toledo City Council, and Lucas County Land Bank President David Mann Saturday called on the Catholic Diocese of Toledo to save the church.

According to the city, Congresswoman Kaptur and her staff have made multiple attempts to work with the diocese to evaluate the building and consider alternatives to demolition.

The Lucas County Land Bank has also tried to save the building.

“The Land Bank reached out to the Diocese in February to discuss the future of St. Anthony Church, but we were told by the Diocese that they were unwilling to meet,” said Mann,, “The Land Bank welcomes the chance to have that meeting before this historic asset is demolished.”

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.