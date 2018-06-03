Diocese responds to city's stop work order on St. Anthony Church demolition

It’s an eleventh hour reprieve for St. Anthony Catholic Church in Central Toledo.

Demolition work on the Toledo Diocese-owned building was scheduled to begin as early as Monday.

On Sunday afternoon however, the City of Toledo issued a stop work order, citing two reasons: the city’s building inspections department does not have documentation that water and sewer caps have been installed.

Plus the city says there is an out of compliance fence surrounding the church.

On Saturday, local politicians, community leaders and former church leaders rallied outside St. Anthony calling for the Diocese of Toledo to save the building which closed in 2005 because of declining membership.

The diocese planned to raze the church because it was unsafe then donate the land to a neighboring community center.

Freezing the demolition permits was a last ditch effort to stop the wrecking ball.

“I’m happy to see the stop work order has been issued and posted,” said Toledo City Councilman Peter Ujvagi.

He and others say they’re angry and frustrated that Bishop Daniel Thomas and the diocese ignored repeated requests for meetings to re-purpose the building.

The hope is the bishop will now change his mind and schedule a one-on-one discussion with them.

"Enable us to have a couple of engineers and a couple of architects do an assessment on the building ourselves and see what the options are,” said Mr. Ujvagi.

Erin Claussen of the group Preserve Toledo says options include an arts and community center or even apartments.

“It just towers over the neighborhood. It’s a huge asset, beautiful historical building. That neighborhood is full of empty lots. Doesn’t need another one," said Claussen.

Meanwhile Doug Berger of the group Secular Humanists of Western Lake Erie says the diocese should do anything it wants with the church.

“Because we believe in separation of church and state. And don’t believe city officials should force the diocese to keep a building that it doesn’t want,” said Berger.

On Sunday afternoon the Diocese issued a statement which says "it is our understanding that all required permits and permissions for the proposed demolition were duly requested of and granted by the City of Toledo."

The Diocese also says they have not gotten a copy of the stop work order but will comply with legal requirements.

A stop work order has been issued at St. Anthony Catholic Church by the city of Toledo.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.