Police chase ends in crash on I-475 south in Maumee

A police chase ended in a crash on I-475 Southbound in Maumee on Saturday night.

Sylvania Township Police got a call around 8:40 p.m. that a reckless driver was traveling south from Monroe Co.

The chase ended around 8:55 p.m. behind St. Luke’s Hospital.

There were no serious injuries and the suspect is in custody.

