92-year-old Toledo woman taken to hospital after Sylvania Twp. accident

A 92-year-old woman had to be taken to the hospital after a traffic accident in Sylvania Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Irene Santelli, of Toledo was driving on Plainview Dr. near Kelker just before 3:30 p.m. when her car accelerated and struck a pickup truck being driven by Doug Ferguson, 57, also of Toledo.

Mr. Ferguson’s truck was pushed into a parked vehicle and overturned.

Ms. Santelli’s car continued on Plainview and ran into three mailboxes before going off the left side of the road and coming to a stop.

Ms. Santelli was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Mr. Ferguson and his passenger Dolly Ferguson, 65, suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

