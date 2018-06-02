Copy-David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, and Seth Meyers all remember meeting Joey Votto

By now, you may have heard about David Letterman's new Netflix show. He's interviewed Tina Fey, Barack Obama, and even went to George Clooney's childhood Kentucky home.
But it's a conversation with Jerry Seinfeld that has Cincinnatians buzzing -- in the Seinfeld episode, he and Letterman spend several minutes discussing the legendarily quirky Reds first baseman, Joey Votto. (Letterman, an Indiana native, says the Reds were his childhood team.)
Two solid minutes of Jerry Seinfeld and David Letterman discussing their interactions with Joey Votto.— Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) May 31, 2018
(Can you imagine if Votto was just randomly watching this on Netflix one day. Had to be surreal.) pic.twitter.com/ukGxeph5aA
On Friday, late night host Seth Meyers chimed in, recalling an elevator interaction with the Canadian baseballer:
Joey Votto once introduced himself to me in a hotel elevator. I've long thought that had it been a longer ride we'd be best friends now. Heartbreaking to find out he's nice to ALL COMEDIANS! https://t.co/niFvhdckOW— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) June 1, 2018
Shortly thereafter, Meyers retweeted a writer for The Athletic Cincinnati, who'd asked Votto about the Letterman interaction:
Also this is amazing https://t.co/9blGUoRmKw— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) June 1, 2018
Votto may not have won MVP this past season (after putting up historic numbers), but perhaps only because voters are rarely famous comedians.
Keep doing you, Joe.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
