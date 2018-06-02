Toledo moms rally together against gun violence

The group Raw Tools Toledo created a gardening tool using metal from a gun (Source: WTOL)

Flowers were planted to honor those killed by gun violence (Source: WTOL)

Toledo moms are banding together to confront gun violence

Local moms from the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America wore orange on Saturday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The moms held a rally at 10 a.m. at City Savage Park at Nebraska and City Park in central Toledo.

"We really just want to honor the lives that have been lost and those where have been affected by gun violence beyond just those who have just lost their lives, their family members, their classmates, their teachers so Saturday is really an opportunity to unite," said Rachel Gagnon, Group Leader of Mom's Demand Action.

The group RawTools created a gardening tool using metal from a gun.

Orange flowers were also planted to honor those who lost their lives to gun violence.

According to their website, Moms Demand Action was created to demand action from legislators, state and federal; companies; and educational institutions to establish common-sense gun reforms.

