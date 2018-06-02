Toledo moms rally together against gun violence

Well into next week, highs will remain in the 70s as a cooler lake wind continues to blow.More >>
Well into next week, highs will remain in the 70s as a cooler lake wind continues to blow.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Well into next week, highs will remain in the 70s as a cooler lake wind continues to blow.More >>
Well into next week, highs will remain in the 70s as a cooler lake wind continues to blow.More >>
Toledo moms are banding together to confront gun violence on Saturday. The group Moms Demand Action wore orange on Saturday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.More >>
Toledo moms are banding together to confront gun violence on Saturday. The group Moms Demand Action wore orange on Saturday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.More >>
This weekend, take in the sights and sounds of the 47th annual Old West End Festival. The festival begins Friday, June 1 at 6 p.m. and runs until Sunday, June 3 at 6 p.m.More >>
This weekend, take in the sights and sounds of the 47th annual Old West End Festival. The festival begins Friday, June 1 at 6 p.m. and runs until Sunday, June 3 at 6 p.m.More >>
Deadly drug-related crashes have outpaced deadly accidents involving alcohol.More >>
Deadly drug-related crashes have outpaced deadly accidents involving alcohol.More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from June 2, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your MorningMore >>
Here is a list of the interviews from June 2, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your MorningMore >>