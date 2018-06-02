In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - June 2 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - June 2, 2018

Here is a list of the interviews from June 2, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your Morning:

Maple & Main Art Fair

  • Happening this weekend--a great way to get outdoors and enjoy some fine art, great music and delicious food. Lyndsey talks with us about the annual Maple & Main Art Fair in historic downtown Sylvania.

Nature's Corner

  • Jenny from Nature's Corner shares gardening tips and tricks for people with less than a green thumb. 

The Toledo Zoo

  • Summer vacation is almost here and the Toledo Zoo wants you to enjoy it with the whole family. Nicole, the Education Manager at the zoo talks about a number of camps the zoo is holding this summer.

AAA 

  • Travel experts say vacation planning doesn't have to be stressful. Here to tell us how to plan that stress-free summer vacation is AAA Travel Manager, Cindy. 

