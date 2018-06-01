Rossford High event fetch-es a surprise with famous alum

Rossford High School held another event tonight to say goodbye to the building before it gets demolished later this month.

One of their famous alums showed up as a surprise.

"They'll be shocked," Mayor Neil McKinnon III of Rossford said about those waiting for the Hearts across RHS event at the high school across the street from the police station where he was at the time.

Jonathan Bennett attended and learned to act at Rossford High and it holds a special place in his heart. Hanging out with him and all of his fellow alum, for all of us, was pretty, “grool.” As Lindsay Lohan said to Bennett’s character, Aaron Samuels in the movie.

"The mayor, Neil McKinnon, who's amazing, who's done so much for the town, called me up and was like, 'Yo, we're closing the high school and I see that

you're in town do you want to come surprise everyone?' I was like, 'Absolutely!' It's sad because this is like where I grew up," Bennett said. This is my high school that like, I went on the stage and like, was like, okay, I want to be an actor, and then I got to be successful,and it all worked out. Thank, God, and, so I'm really excited to be here."

The event is called Hearts across RHS, to follow the same spirit as Hearts Across America, which has the tagline, '‘Sharing spiritual encouragement across America one heart at a time.’'

Bulldogs from decades of graduating classes came together to give speeches and held hands to sing the alma mater.

As they looked back, many are also looking forward to the new construction.

"It's just real exciting. If you go to the website, there's all kinds of renderings and floorplans. It's going to be a jewel of the city. It's just going to be absolutely remarkable,” McKinnon said excitedly.

It was a well executed surprise by the mayor for everyone here, sharing with one another.

Bennett can't help it that he's popular, and is headed out soon on tour to promote The Burn Cookbook, with recipes inspired by his film, Mean Girls. It is currently available for pre-order anywhere books are sold.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.