Vietnam veteran's memorial moving wall comes to Port Clinton

It’s always a solemn occasion when the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall rolls into a community.
This weekend it’s at Camp Perry in Port Clinton. Everyone has a special reason for visiting the wall.
Angie Ruiz comes to remember her husband Antonio. The Marine was killed in action March 12, 1969.
“Just to pay honor and tribute not just to my husband but to all the other soldiers that gave up their lives," Angie said.
Elise Reed has only read about the Vietnam War in books. But it’s even more personal for her now after making an etching of her great uncle Glen Millinger’s name on the wall.
“Because he risked his life and he lost his life for us” she said.
A bell tolls seven times for the seven soldiers from Ottawa County killed in Vietnam. A plaque is given to family members from the group Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Day.
Helen Myerholt receives one. She’s Glen Millinger’s sister.
“Oh it’s very meaningful. It’s really special that they remember us” she said.
There are 58,235 names on the wall. Perhaps you know someone there.
You can visit it 24 hours a day through noon on Sunday at Camp Perry.
