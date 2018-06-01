UT scientist helping to make breakthroughs at just 12-years-old

Daniel Leu began taking classes at the University of Toledo in 2016 as a 10-year-old.

He's come a long way in two years.

At age 12 he is already making scientific breakthroughs.

"It’s just very interesting to work with someone who has that dichotomy,” said Dr. Michael Young, professor of chemistry.

While most 12-year-olds are playing sports or video games this summer, Daniel's idea of fun include beakers, pipets, and experiments.

"You just come in and maybe today you make some big discovery,” said Daniel.

And discover he did.

Daniel and his team of scientists made a big discovery after a year and a half of research.

"We just discovered a new reactioner that allows us to create these new pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals,” said Daniel.

Thats a big accomplishment for anyone, let alone a 12-year-old.

At first there was skepticism but Daniel quickly proved everyone wrong.

"When he first approached me about joining the lab I thought ‘this is never going to work out.’ Since he’s been here he’s done an amazing job. He’s doing quite well,” said Dr. Young.

And with his first scientific discovery under his belt at just 12-years-old one can only imagine what he will discover as time goes on.

