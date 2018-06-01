What happens to animal abusers

There are a number of different prohibited acts regarding animal abuse. A lot goes into what type of charges an animal abuser could face.

A first degree misdemeanor could mean six months of jail time and a $1,000 fine. But repeat offenses increase punishment to a 5th degree felony.

That results in six months to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Now whether something a misdemeanor or a felony is determined on a case by case basis.

Judge Joshua Lanzinger said all cases are different.

“Overall depending on the seriousness of the activity against the companion animal will determine whether or not it's charged as a misdemeanor or felony,” said Lanzinger.

You do not have to be the owner of an abused animal in order to be charged with animal cruelty.

