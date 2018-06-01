1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Erie County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Sandusky Post is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that killed a woman Friday morning.

The crash occurred on State Route 2 westbound near Rye Beach Road (US 6), at about 11:10 a.m.

According to the patrol, a 2004 Jeep Liberty operated by Teresa Ott, 58, of Brook Park, sustained heavy damage when it drove off westbound State Route 2 and down an embankment. The Jeep struck a culvert and a concrete pipe, then traveled west and struck an embankment. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on all four wheels, about 160 from the road.

Ott was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel with the Huron Township Fire Department.

The Sandusky Post was assisted at the scene by Huron Township Police and Fire Department, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Central Automotive Towing, Foster Funeral Home and Crematory and Erie County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is currently under investigation. It is unknown at this time if alcohol is a factor in the crash.