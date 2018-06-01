Downtown Perrysburg celebrates family, fitness, fun with annual event

The annual "First Friday" is happening on June 1 in downtown Perrysburg near Hood Park.
On the First Friday of every month they have a a free event for families to enjoy activities, live music and many vendors.
This year has a focus on family, fitness and fun.
"We decided to go with family fitness and fun for the theme to really kick off the summer. We do really you know want to promote the downtown businesses and area but more than that we want to promote a healthy lifestyle and just getting out and being active," said Brandi Parcell, the First Friday Coordinator.
The event started in the afternoon and goes until 8 p.m.
Well into next week, highs will remain in the 70s as a cooler lake wind continues to blow.More >>
Well into next week, highs will remain in the 70s as a cooler lake wind continues to blow.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Daniel Leu began taking classes at the University of Toledo in 2016 as a 10-year-old. He's come a long way in two years. At age 12 he is already making scientific breakthroughs.More >>
Daniel Leu began taking classes at the University of Toledo in 2016 as a 10-year-old. He's come a long way in two years. At age 12 he is already making scientific breakthroughs.More >>
The time frame between Memorial Day and Labor Day are considered to be the Deadliest 100 days for new drivers.More >>
The time frame between Memorial Day and Labor Day are considered to be the Deadliest 100 days for new drivers.More >>
The city of Toledo announced that city pools will be opening earlier this year than they were last year, with some opening as early as June 9!More >>
The city of Toledo announced that city pools will be opening earlier this year than they were last year, with some opening as early as June 9!More >>
What would you do if you found out you had been overpaying thousands on your water bill for years? That's the exact problem a Findlay area family is facing right now.More >>
What would you do if you found out you had been overpaying thousands on your water bill for years? That's the exact problem a Findlay area family is facing right now.More >>
There are a number of different prohibited acts regarding animal abuse. A lot goes into what type of charges an animal abuser could face.More >>
There are a number of different prohibited acts regarding animal abuse. A lot goes into what type of charges an animal abuser could face.More >>