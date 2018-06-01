Downtown Perrysburg celebrates family, fitness, fun with annual event

The annual "First Friday" is happening on June 1 in downtown Perrysburg near Hood Park.

On the First Friday of every month they have a a free event for families to enjoy activities, live music and many vendors.

This year has a focus on family, fitness and fun.

"We decided to go with family fitness and fun for the theme to really kick off the summer. We do really you know want to promote the downtown businesses and area but more than that we want to promote a healthy lifestyle and just getting out and being active," said Brandi Parcell, the First Friday Coordinator.

The event started in the afternoon and goes until 8 p.m.