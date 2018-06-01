The City of Toledo wants to help you clean up

Now is the time to get rid of that extra trash or unwanted items around the house.

The City of Toledo is hosting four free days to help you clean up.

The first day is Friday at the Hoffman Road landfill from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Accepted items includes house hold trash, furniture, carpeting, mattresses and scrap metal.

Paint, chemicals, yard waste and tires are not accepted.

